Hire illustrators in Medellín

  • Jessica Vaslam

    Medellín, Colombia

    Sea route photoshop book illustration sailing ship ship papercraft papercut paper cut sea book illustration
    Monchies - Web Illustration digital illustration digital art icon illustration web illustration texture character characterdesign photoshop brushes illustration
    RandomStamps #6 brushes photoshop mana potion game design game art postage randomstamp postal illustration potion stamp design stamp
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Daniela Ramírez

    Medellin, Colombia

    Dalí portrait yorkie pet animalillustration dogillustration dog animal children art children book illustration art illustration
    Mathilda movie illustration movie natalieportman mathilda leontheprofessional enviroment charactedesign children art children book illustration art illustration
    E vector logo color palette gif celanimation letter type typography motion design animation 2d animated gif animation branding illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Francisco Rendon

    Medellín / Colombia

    App Concept Back to the future - Onboarding responsivedesign minimalism ux appdesign uidesign design graphicdesign graphicux uxdesignmastery uxui dribblers iosinspiration uidesigner userexperience userinterfacedesign userinterface uxigers interaction brandmark uitrends ui
    App Concept Back to the future - Home responsivedesign minimalism ux appdesign uidesign design graphicdesign graphicux uxdesignmastery uxui dribblers iosinspiration uidesigner userexperience userinterfacedesign userinterface uxigers interaction brandmark uitrends ui
    App Concept Back to the future - Bot responsivedesign minimalism ux appdesign uidesign design graphicdesign graphicux uxdesignmastery uxui dribblers iosinspiration uidesigner userexperience userinterfacedesign userinterface uxigers interaction brandmark uitrends ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Lacallep

    Medellín

    Feel you soul. color feeling fashion skating procreate creative characterdesign drawing illustration design
    Just a lady. pose blackandwhite women sketch ipad procreate creative characterdesign drawing illustration design
    Lazy Sloth design procreate ipadpro drawing comfort yellow pink flowers sloth animal creative characterdesign illustration
    • Illustration
  • Yoselin Vásquez

    Medellín, Colombia

    Nükd icon design logos icon design branding design brand design icon minimal vector logo design branding
    Nükd logo design flat logos brand design branding design branding typography minimal vector design logo
    Aps connections icon design logos vector branding branding design icon design minimal logo design icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Santiago Encursiva

    Medellín, Antioquia, CO

    Rate your teacher pop up! animation app illustration animated gif scale figmadesign ux ui figma design dailyui overlay popup geometry switch evaluate rate
    Domus — Home Automation App domotic house automation app design ux ui figma figmadesign dailyui switch onoff onoffswitch lights lamps iphone se
    Domus — Home Automation App iphone se lamps lights onoffswitch onoff switch dailyui figmadesign figma ui ux design app automation house domotic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Daniel Mesa

    Medellín, Colombia

    Quasar Logo branding logotype type logo vector rings necklace jewels jewel magic light energy outerspace elegant font elegant logo galaxy quasar space accessories jewelry
    Lokkus contemporary art contemporaneo contemporary arte lokkus galería de arte art gallery lettering id typography design branding logotype logo type illustration vector
    La Liberty hamburger logo burger concept lettering icon vectors restaurant handmade id typography design branding logotype type logo vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • 𝖜𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖞 𝖘𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙 ✪

    Medellín, Colombia

    Brand Zoe illustration behance lettering design branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
    Album Cover projects vector behance illustration motion graphics 3d animation ui design lettering logo graphic design branding logotype
    Notorious Big illustration il ui animation 3d motion graphics branding logo graphic design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Raymi Farinango

    Medellin, Colombia

    Personal portfolio motion adobe after effects adobe xd ux portfolio ui minimal website personal
    Factory fashion app ecommerce typography branding vector ui adobe design
    Music Player Widget music app design ui loop ae adobe adobe after effects adobe xd animation motion
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Javier G. Calle

    Medellín

    Pandemic Cards ui mobile work children corona virus home illustration collage micro interaction animation cards pandemic
    Pandemic with family table dog woman chairs minimalism illustration covid19 corana virus pandemic family
    Books selected arendt typogaphy product paperback profile frame sale read book store book engels communist communism marx product design mobile ui bookstore left
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Oti Gutierrez

    Medellin, Colombia

    Beats Landing Page Design store ui web design photoshop landing product landing web design ui design flat design
    Matrix Web Page Concept material design flat design wordpress website landing page user interface ui designer ui design matrix
    Black Widow - Landing Page Concept user interface ui web iphone x landing avengers marvel black widow web developement wordpress web designer ui ux uidesign web design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

