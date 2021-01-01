Illustrators in Louisville, KY for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Louisville, KY on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Tanner Wilcox

Pro

Louisville, Ky, United States $120-130k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Patrick Hill

Louisville, KY

About Patrick Hill

Product Designer

Work History

  • Senior UI Designer @ Generation Tux

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Louisville

    Communication Art & Design

    2012

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • design systems
  • ecommerce
  • figma
  • framer
  • front-end development
  • motion ui
  • react
  • sketch
  • ui design
  • ux design
  • web design
Austin McKinney

Pro

Louisville, KY $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Austin McKinney

User Experience Lead @Humana. Specializing in UI/UX, Product Design, and Brand Identity.

Work History

  • Senior Art Director @ University of Kentucky

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Kentucky

    Bachelors of Arts

    2011

Skills

  • brand identity
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
David Higdon

Louisville, KY $110-120k (USD)

About David Higdon

Creative Director/Graphic Designer

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Fieldtrip

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Watkins College of Art and Design

    BFA - Graphic Design

    2007

Skills

  • advertising
  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • identity systems
  • logo and branding
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
