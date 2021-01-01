Illustrators in Lodz, Poland for hire

Natan Jabłoński

Pro

Łódź, Poland

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • appdesign
  • mobile
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Łukasz Żydek

Europe, Poland $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jakub Horna

Lodz, Poland

About Jakub Horna

Student at the Academy of Fine Arts in Lodz.

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ Hycom

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Academy of Fine Arts in Lodz

    Master

    2020

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ui desing
  • web design
Bartosz Adam Nowak

Łódź, Poland $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Ptak Fashion City

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • The University of Computer Sciences and Skills

    Bachelor of Multimedia design

    2008

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe lightroom
  • adobe photoshop
  • affinity designer
  • affinity photo
  • branding identity
  • clip studio paint
  • comics
  • design for print
  • flash animator
  • front-end development
  • illustration
  • logo deisgn
  • stationary design
  • traditional drawing
  • web design
