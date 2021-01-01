Illustrators in Liverpool, United Kingdom for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Liverpool, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Nino MamaladzePro
Manchester, UK • $50-60k (USD)
About Nino Mamaladze
Custom icons, logos and illustrations for adoption
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
James OconnellPro
Manchester, UK
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- campaign
- creative direction
- design
- digital
- icon
- illustration
- typography
- ui
Lewy Dohren
Liverpool • $80-90k (USD)
About Lewy Dohren
Strategic Brand Design for Artists and Musicians.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- digital design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- music
- strategist
- ui
- ux
- web design
Alex Iacobus
Manchester, UK
About Alex Iacobus
2D Animator & Illustrator. Fuelled by coffee. Undercover vampire from Transylvania based in Manchester. Available for remote freelance.
Work History
-
Animator @ Reason Digital
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Salford University
Motion Graphics
2014
Skills
- 2d animation
- animation
- branding
- gif
- icon designer
- illustration
- motion graphics
- typography