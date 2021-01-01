Illustrators in Liverpool, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Liverpool, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Nino Mamaladze

Nino Mamaladze

Pro

Manchester, UK $50-60k (USD)

About Nino Mamaladze

Custom icons, logos and illustrations for adoption

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
James Oconnell

James Oconnell

Pro

Manchester, UK

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • campaign
  • creative direction
  • design
  • digital
  • icon
  • illustration
  • typography
  • ui
Lewy Dohren

Lewy Dohren

Liverpool $80-90k (USD)

About Lewy Dohren

Strategic Brand Design for Artists and Musicians.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • music
  • strategist
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Alex Iacobus

Alex Iacobus

Manchester, UK

About Alex Iacobus

2D Animator & Illustrator. Fuelled by coffee. Undercover vampire from Transylvania based in Manchester. Available for remote freelance.

Work History

  • Animator @ Reason Digital

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Salford University

    Motion Graphics

    2014

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • animation
  • branding
  • gif
  • icon designer
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • typography
