Illustrators in Lisbon, Portugal for hire

Kirill EmelyanovPro
Lisbon • $80-90k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- 3d animation
- 3d artist
- 3d graphics
- 3d illustration
Jorge OlinoPro
Lisbon, Portugal • $60-70k (USD)
About Jorge Olino
I'm an empathic and intuition guided designer who is analytical of my own instinctive insights. I praise iterating, though I'm not a follower of rigid design methodologies and formulaic thinking as a guarantee of outcome. I meet my goals by intersecting creativity, context and common sense. Add a pinch of adventure to all that.
Main skills: Graphical User Interface (both web and mobile), User Interaction (both digital and analog), Branding, Not Settling For The Usual.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand designer
- graphic design
- interface designer
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- ux ui
- visual design
- web design
Bohdan KononetsPro
Lisbon, Portugal • $50-60k (USD)
About Bohdan Kononets
Insightful, intuitive and a bit quirky. Your mom's favourite interface designer. Design Director & Founder @Flatstudio
Work History
-
Design director @ Flatstudio, LDA
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- complex interfaces
- dashboards
- digital design
- ios design
- mobile
- product design
- typography
- web design
MiguelPro
Lisbon • $60-70k (USD)
About Miguel
Hello 👋
I'm a Digital Product Designer at AKQA & Awwwards Young Judge.
Full time classic car enthusiast.
Work History
-
Digital Product Designer @ AKQA
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
IADE
Marketing and Advertising Bachelor's Degree
2017
Skills
- Automotive design
- interaction design
- iot
- mobile design
- motion design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design