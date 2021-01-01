Illustrators in Lille, France for hire

Adrien Gervaix

Pro

Lille, France

About Adrien Gervaix

Designer freelance

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Anastasiia Aliabeva

Lille, France $50-60k (USD)

About Anastasiia Aliabeva

Web designer & graphic artist 🖥
Fan of watercolor drawings, cats and sea 🌊
Passionate about flowers 🌻

Work History

  • Webdesigner @ Lyreco Lille

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • ISEFAC Lille

    BTEC Higher National Diploma in Commercial Management

    2016

Skills

  • agile methodologies
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • motiondesign
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Gianni Polito

Lille $60-70k (USD)

About Gianni Polito

Bonjour ! I'm a french 🇫🇷 Lead designer @IBM.

Work History

  • UX Designer @ IBM

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • web design
segolene hebbar

Pro

lille, france $50-60k (USD)

About segolene hebbar

UX / UI Designer with a passion for illustration, design and a little coding :p

Work History

  • UX designer @ Dejbox services

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • St John's University, New York

    MBA

    2012

Skills

  • front-end web design
  • html css javascript
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress theme development
