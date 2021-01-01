Illustrators in Las Vegas, NV for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Las Vegas, NV on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Steven GillettePro
Las Vegas, NV • $90-100k (USD)
About Steven Gillette
Art Director and radical grid zealot @historic.
Work History
Art Director @ Historic Agency
2016 – Present
Specialties
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
- typography
Jed Olsen
Las Vegas, NV • $60-70k (USD)
About Jed Olsen
Jed’s imaginative and engaging illustrations & design include branding, packaging, website, advertising, and marketing collateral.
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
UNLV
BFA
1983
Skills
- adobe creative cloud
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- packaging
Kristi Johnson
Las Vegas • $50-60k (USD)
About Kristi Johnson
graphic designer. cool.
Work History
Graphic Designer @ Wicked Audio, Inc.
2019 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
Utah Valley University
BFA Graphic Design
2019
Sarah
Las Vegas • $50-60k (USD)
About Sarah
I like design, coffee shop chatter, and things that follow the oxford comma. Currently freelancing in Vegas.
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe
- branding
- drawing
- graphic design
- illustration
- logos
- some code