Illustrators in Lahore, Pakistan for hire

Tehneat Nawaz
Lahore, Pakistan • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ VentureDive
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
University of Sahiwal
Bachelors in Design
2019
Skills
- Adobe XD
- Figma
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
Muhammad Usman🦄Pro
Lahore, Pakistan • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Renesis Tech PVT Ltd.
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
University of Gujrat, Pakistan
Bachelors in Software Engineering
2019
Skills
- ui desing
- uiuxdesign
- user research
- uxdesign
- wireframing and prototyping
Muhammad Hassan
Lahore Pakistan • $<50k (USD)
About Muhammad Hassan
I am a graphic designer. I learnt from many
designers. I Want to introduce the world to creative designs.
With the passage of time I am increasing my
skills and knowledge about graphic design.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Arfa Technologies
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
College
Higher Education
2020
Skills
- adobe xd
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo desing
- ui
- vector illustrator
- vector tracing
Imran SubhaniPro
Lahore • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Sr. UI/UX Designer @ Concypt
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- communication skills
- custom website
- ecommerce
- fast learner
- front-end development
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile app ui
- ui
- ux
- web design
- webmobilehybird apps
- wordpress developer