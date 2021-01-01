Illustrators in Krakow, Poland for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Krakow, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Conceptic

Conceptic

Krakow

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustation
  • logo
  • web design
Message
Barbara Okrasa

Barbara Okrasa

Krakow, Poland

Message

About Barbara Okrasa

Hi! For 7 years I have been involved in the production of games, mobile applications, websites and explainer videos. My tasks include user interface design , product illustrations and animations. For the last 2 years I have been exploring knowledge about UX and spreading it in my work.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • Visual Design
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • animation 2d
  • illustration
  • invision
  • ui desing
  • vector graphics
Message
Tomasz Osowski

Tomasz Osowski

Pro

Kraków $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Tomasz Osowski

UX/UI Designer with a passion for the Lean methodology.

Work History

  • UX&UI Designer @ Project:People

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • marketing
  • motion graphics
  • reaserch
  • rwd
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Szymon Dziukiewicz

Szymon Dziukiewicz

Pro

Cracow, Poland $110-120k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Lead Product Designer @ Ready4s

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message