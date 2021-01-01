Illustrators in Kiev, Ukraine for hire

Infographic Paradise Design

Ukraine, Kiev $90-100k (USD)

About Infographic Paradise Design

Designer | Illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • isometric design
  • minimalist design
  • motion graphics
  • vector graphics
Slava Kuchinka

Dnipro, Ukraine $<50k (USD)

About Slava Kuchinka

Relax.

Work History

  • illustration @ Sugar Design

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 2d design
  • character animation
  • character design
  • character illustration
  • frame by frame animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Sue Ai

Kiev, Ukraine

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • animals
  • app icon
  • character design
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo creation
  • logo desing
  • mobile
  • pictograms
Nastia Shche

Kyiv, Ukraine

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • character design
  • editorial design
  • editorial illustration
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion
  • web illustration
