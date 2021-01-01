Illustrators in Kiev, Ukraine for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Kiev, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Infographic Paradise DesignPro
Ukraine, Kiev • $90-100k (USD)
About Infographic Paradise Design
Designer | Illustrator
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- illustration
- infographic design
- isometric design
- minimalist design
- motion graphics
- vector graphics
Slava KuchinkaPro
Dnipro, Ukraine • $<50k (USD)
About Slava Kuchinka
Relax.
Work History
-
illustration @ Sugar Design
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- 2d design
- character animation
- character design
- character illustration
- frame by frame animation
- graphic design
- illustration
Sue AiPro
Kiev, Ukraine
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- animals
- app icon
- character design
- design
- graphic design
- icon
- icondesign
- illustration
- logo
- logo creation
- logo desing
- mobile
- pictograms
Nastia ShchePro
Kyiv, Ukraine
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- character design
- editorial design
- editorial illustration
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- motion
- web illustration