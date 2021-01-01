Illustrators in Kaunas, Lithuania for hire
Paulius
Vilnius, Lithuania
About Paulius
Illustrator, UI/UX designer. Available for freelance/remote work.
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer, Illustrator @ Skycop.com
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Education
-
Kaunas College
Bachelor
2012
Skills
- art direction
- character design
- design
- digital
- icon
- illustration
- print design
- ui
- ux
- vector graphics
Aurelija Buikutė
Kaunas, Lithuania
About Aurelija Buikutė
I'm a multimedia technology student at the University of Applied Sciences.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- Figma
- Visual Design
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe premiere pro
- adobe xd
- css
- graphic design
- html5
- illustration
- invision
- maya 3d
- prestashop
- sketch
- wordpress
Rugilė Lukašenkinaitė
Kaunas, Lithuania
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
IED Barcelona
Graphic Design & Motion Graphics
2018
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- premier pro
- product design
- video editing
ForSureLettersPro
Vilnius, Lithuania
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- calligraphy
- custom
- graphic design
- handwriting
- lettering
- logo
- sketching
- typeface
- typography