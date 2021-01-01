Illustrators in Kaunas, Lithuania for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Kaunas, Lithuania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Paulius

Vilnius, Lithuania

About Paulius

Illustrator, UI/UX designer. Available for freelance/remote work.

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer, Illustrator @ Skycop.com

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Education

  • Kaunas College

    Bachelor

    2012

Skills

  • art direction
  • character design
  • design
  • digital
  • icon
  • illustration
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
Aurelija Buikutė

Kaunas, Lithuania

About Aurelija Buikutė

I'm a multimedia technology student at the University of Applied Sciences.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • Figma
  • Visual Design
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe premiere pro
  • adobe xd
  • css
  • graphic design
  • html5
  • illustration
  • invision
  • maya 3d
  • prestashop
  • sketch
  • wordpress
Rugilė Lukašenkinaitė

Kaunas, Lithuania

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • IED Barcelona

    Graphic Design & Motion Graphics

    2018

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • premier pro
  • product design
  • video editing
ForSureLetters

Pro

Vilnius, Lithuania

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • custom
  • graphic design
  • handwriting
  • lettering
  • logo
  • sketching
  • typeface
  • typography
