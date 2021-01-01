Illustrators in Kathmandu, Nepal for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Kathmandu, Nepal on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
ISH∆N

ISH∆N

Kathmandu $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • branding
  • design strategy
  • figma
  • front-end development
  • gatsby
  • html css js
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • javascript
  • node.js
  • reactjs
  • ui
  • ux
  • vue.js
  • web android ios
Message
Niraj Shakya

Niraj Shakya

Nepal, ktm $<50k (USD)

Message

About Niraj Shakya

UX/UI Designer, who is passionate about solving problems that give a delightful, intuitive experience to the users by focusing on the business goals.

Work History

  • Head of UX/UI Design @ Vesuvio Labs

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Tribhuvan University

    B.Sc. in Computer Science

    2010

Skills

  • graphic design
  • html-css-sass
  • illustration
  • logo
  • siteflow-userflow-taskflow
  • ui
  • user journey
  • ux
  • visualization
  • web design
  • wireframe-prototype
Message
Aakash Raj Dahal

Aakash Raj Dahal

Pro

Kathmandu, Nepal $60-70k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • bootstrap
  • content writing
  • css3
  • html5
  • javascript
  • mysql
  • php
Message
Alish K.C.

Alish K.C.

Kathmandu, Nepal $<50k (USD)

Message

About Alish K.C.

Enthusiastic UI/UX Designer from Nepal focused on creating meaningful experience through designs.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message