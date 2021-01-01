Illustrators in Jessore, Bangladesh for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Jessore, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

airdesigns24

airdesigns24

Khulna, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

About airdesigns24

Vintage Logo Artist
I work on bringing new and creative means of expression to the exciting world of graphic design. I focus on the vintage element.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • artist
  • artwork
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • hand drawing
  • logo
  • logo design
  • logo designer
  • sketch
  • sketching
  • vector artwork
  • vintage
  • vintage logo
Md Rasel

Md Rasel

Pro

Khulna, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • photoshop illustrator
  • print design
Sumon Yousuf

Sumon Yousuf

Pro

Khulna, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • abstract logo design
  • branding designer
  • initial letter logo
  • letter logo designer
  • logo and branding
  • logo and branding designer
  • logo deisgn
  • modern letter logo
  • modern logo designer
  • monogram
  • professional logo design
Murad Hossain 🔥

Murad Hossain 🔥

Pro

Satkhira, Bangladesh. $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Ui Designer @ ITO Digital Agency

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Kaliganj Collage

    HSC

    2014

Skills

  • dashboard design
  • landing page
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • ui desgin
  • uxdesign
  • web apps
  • web design
  • website layout design
  • website redesign
