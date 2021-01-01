Illustrators in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for hire
husam Fahmawi
Jeddah, saudi arabia • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Executive Creative Director @ Promovision
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Minnisota State
BS Physics
1994
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- advertising
- art direction
- branding
- cartoon illustration
- cartoonist
- digital marketing
- graphic design
- maxon cinema 4d
- strategic design
- strategic marketing
- strategic planning
- writing
Waleed Saed
Jeddah • $<50k (USD)
About Waleed Saed
I have the vision to simplify people's life through digital products, which also meets my passion for designing simple, usable, and valuable products. I use data, research, and testing technics to validate this goal and measure the impact in all my design process. I am a user-centered designer with a good commercial background.
Work History
-
Senior UI & UX Designer @ Ejada
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Michigan
User Experience Research and Design
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- mobile app ui
- sketch
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
Weam Mohamed
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia • $<50k (USD)
About Weam Mohamed
Hello I'm Weam Mohamed Welecom to my profile page hear in dribbble. Thank you for visit my profile page,
I'm creative graphic designer, Social media Management.
I hop you get inspiration from it.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- artwork
- graphic design
- service design
- social media
- social media graphics
Manal
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
King Abdulaziz University
B.A in Computer Science
2018
Skills
- mobile app ui
- web design