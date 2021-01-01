Illustrators in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for hire

husam Fahmawi

Jeddah, saudi arabia $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Executive Creative Director @ Promovision

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Minnisota State

    BS Physics

    1994

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • advertising
  • art direction
  • branding
  • cartoon illustration
  • cartoonist
  • digital marketing
  • graphic design
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • strategic design
  • strategic marketing
  • strategic planning
  • writing
Waleed Saed

Jeddah $<50k (USD)

About Waleed Saed

I have the vision to simplify people's life through digital products, which also meets my passion for designing simple, usable, and valuable products. I use data, research, and testing technics to validate this goal and measure the impact in all my design process. I am a user-centered designer with a good commercial background.

Work History

  • Senior UI & UX Designer @ Ejada

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Michigan

    User Experience Research and Design

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • mobile app ui
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Weam Mohamed

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia $<50k (USD)

About Weam Mohamed

Hello I'm Weam Mohamed Welecom to my profile page hear in dribbble. Thank you for visit my profile page,
I'm creative graphic designer, Social media Management.
I hop you get inspiration from it.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • artwork
  • graphic design
  • service design
  • social media
  • social media graphics
Manal

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • King Abdulaziz University

    B.A in Computer Science

    2018

Skills

  • mobile app ui
  • web design
