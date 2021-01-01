Illustrators in Jalandhar, India for hire
Manoj
Jalandhar, India • $80-90k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- artwork
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
Art AmritPro
Amritsar • $130-140k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Creative Director @ Brightscout
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- maxon cinema 4d
- print design
- web design
Davinder Dhillon
Punjab,India • $<50k (USD)
About Davinder Dhillon
I'm a Freelance Graphic Designer and a nice guy. Always on the look for exciting projects to work on and smart people to collaborate with! I spend most of my work life in Adobe Photoshop & Illustrator. Having 2+ Years of experience. I just love working on social media posts, flyers, and website designs send messages for any query.
Specialties
-
Animation
Harjot Grewal
Punjab, India • $<50k (USD)
About Harjot Grewal
UI/UX Designer
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- graphic design
- mobile app
- ui
- user experiance
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- web design