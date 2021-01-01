Illustrators in Jacksonville, FL for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Jacksonville, FL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Trey IngramPro
St. Augustine, FL • $70-80k (USD)
About Trey Ingram
Illustration + Design in St. Augustine, Florida.
Work History
Freelance Illustrative Designer @ Trey Ingram
2016 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
Freed-Hardeman University
B.A.
2005
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- apparel design
- badges
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
- print design
Shane Douberly
Jacksonville, FL
About Shane Douberly
Illustrator, Animator from North Florida.
Work History
Illustrator | Animator @ Dripsblack
2006 – Present
Specialties
Animation
Skills
- character design
- design
- direction
- illustration
- motion graphics
- sequential art
VarickPro
Jacksonville, Florida • $90-100k (USD)
About Varick
Designer • Illustrator • Art Director • Creative Concepts
Work History
Art Director @ TigerLily Media
2012 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art
- branding
- cartoon
- character design
- character development
- concept development
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- videogames
- visual development
- visual identity design
Brenna Noel
Jacksonville, Florida • $50-60k (USD)
About Brenna Noel
Illustrator + designer with a plant obsession.
Work History
Graphic Designer & Email Developer @ Stein Mart
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
Flagler College
Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- digital design
- email development
- fine art
- graphic design
- hand drawn illustration
- html email
- identity and branding
- marketing collateral
- print design
- social media graphics
- spot illustration
- vector illustration