Illustrators in Jacksonville, FL for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Jacksonville, FL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Trey Ingram

Trey Ingram

Pro

St. Augustine, FL $70-80k (USD)

About Trey Ingram

Illustration + Design in St. Augustine, Florida.

Work History

  • Freelance Illustrative Designer @ Trey Ingram

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Freed-Hardeman University

    B.A.

    2005

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • apparel design
  • badges
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
Shane Douberly

Shane Douberly

Jacksonville, FL

About Shane Douberly

Illustrator, Animator from North Florida.

Work History

  • Illustrator | Animator @ Dripsblack

    2006 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • character design
  • design
  • direction
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • sequential art
Varick

Varick

Pro

Jacksonville, Florida $90-100k (USD)

About Varick

Designer • Illustrator • Art Director • Creative Concepts

Work History

  • Art Director @ TigerLily Media

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art
  • branding
  • cartoon
  • character design
  • character development
  • concept development
  • design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • videogames
  • visual development
  • visual identity design
Brenna Noel

Brenna Noel

Jacksonville, Florida $50-60k (USD)

About Brenna Noel

Illustrator + designer with a plant obsession.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer & Email Developer @ Stein Mart

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Flagler College

    Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • digital design
  • email development
  • fine art
  • graphic design
  • hand drawn illustration
  • html email
  • identity and branding
  • marketing collateral
  • print design
  • social media graphics
  • spot illustration
  • vector illustration
