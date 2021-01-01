Illustrators in Irvine, CA for hire

brian hurst

brian hurst

Pro

orange county, california $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Designer and Illustrator @ Freelance/self-employed

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Vanguard University

    BA - Religion

    2006

Skills

  • custom lettering
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • logo
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Pro

Los Angeles, CA $90-100k (USD)

About Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Art Director: Designer, illustrator and comic book connoisseur. From brand identity design to illustration...I just want to make cool stuff with cool people.

Work History

  • Art Director @ NAS Insurance Services, LLC

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Art Institute of Los Angeles

    Associate Degree

    1999

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity development
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • uidesign
  • visual development
Drew White

Drew White

Mission Viejo, CA $60-70k (USD)

About Drew White

Design + Illustration + Art Direction

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Tyler Pate

Tyler Pate

Pro

Los Angeles, CA $90-100k (USD)

About Tyler Pate

Developing branding, illustrative, web and creative solutions for brands and people.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Blue Ion

    2014 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Francis Marion University

    Visual Communications

    2014

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • marketing collateral
  • photography
  • product design
  • typography
