Illustrators in Ibadan, Nigeria for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Ibadan, Nigeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Obereke Tijesuni

Obereke Tijesuni

Ibadan, Nigeria $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Obereke Tijesuni

Designer | Illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Message
Daniel Ezeh

Daniel Ezeh

Egbeda, Nigeria $150-170k (USD)

Message

About Daniel Ezeh

My name is Daniel Ezeh,
I`m a Nigerian Graphic Designer who specializes in designing premium identities for businesses all around the world to boost their standing against their competitors and maximize profitability for these businesses through my designs.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Nigeria, Nsukka

    Accounting

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe lightroom
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • character design
  • character illustration
  • corel draw
  • figma
  • logo creation
  • rebranding
  • social media graphics
Message
Ayodeji Balogun

Ayodeji Balogun

Ibadan, Nigeria $<50k (USD)

Message

About Ayodeji Balogun

Product, UI/UX Designer.

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Bytes & Pixels Digital Agency

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Product Design
  • UI/UX Design
  • Web Design & Development
Message
Shalom Dave

Shalom Dave

Nigeria, West-Africa $80-90k (USD)

Message

About Shalom Dave

Full-stack developer, UI/UX Designer

Work History

  • Fullstack Software Developer @ Gravitas Finance LLC

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • University of Technology Mauritius

    Msc

Skills

  • javascript
  • react
  • uiux design
  • web design
  • web developement
  • web ui
Message