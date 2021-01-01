Illustrators in Ibadan, Nigeria for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Ibadan, Nigeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Obereke Tijesuni
Ibadan, Nigeria • $50-60k (USD)
About Obereke Tijesuni
Designer | Illustrator
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Daniel Ezeh
Egbeda, Nigeria • $150-170k (USD)
About Daniel Ezeh
My name is Daniel Ezeh,
I`m a Nigerian Graphic Designer who specializes in designing premium identities for businesses all around the world to boost their standing against their competitors and maximize profitability for these businesses through my designs.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Nigeria, Nsukka
Accounting
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe lightroom
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- character design
- character illustration
- corel draw
- figma
- logo creation
- rebranding
- social media graphics
Ayodeji Balogun
Ibadan, Nigeria • $<50k (USD)
About Ayodeji Balogun
Product, UI/UX Designer.
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Bytes & Pixels Digital Agency
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- Product Design
- UI/UX Design
- Web Design & Development
Shalom Dave
Nigeria, West-Africa • $80-90k (USD)
About Shalom Dave
Full-stack developer, UI/UX Designer
Work History
-
Fullstack Software Developer @ Gravitas Finance LLC
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
University of Technology Mauritius
Msc
Skills
- javascript
- react
- uiux design
- web design
- web developement
- web ui