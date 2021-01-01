Illustrators in Houston, TX for hire
Flowtuts
Simulation • $90-100k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- animation
- design
- explainer videos
- mograph
- motion graphics
- mp4
- ui
- ux
Tim Spencer
Houston • $70-80k (USD)
About Tim Spencer
Hiking | Loud Music | Illustration
Work History
-
Art director @ Obsidian learning
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- typography
Thomas CardPro
Houston, TX • $60-70k (USD)
About Thomas Card
Web Designer at New Balance
Work History
-
Web Designer @ New Balance
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Savannah College of Art & Design
BFA Illustration
2011
Timothy Boros
Houston, TX • $70-80k (USD)
About Timothy Boros
Believer, Designer, Musician :)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- figma
- graphic design
- logo
- sketch
- ui design
- ux design
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping