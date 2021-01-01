Illustrators in Guwahati, India for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Guwahati, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Breezy Zamal
Guwahati, India • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
2D illustrator @ Pietra Dura Creatives
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
SEBA Board (St. Stephen's School)
X (secondary)
2007
Skills
- 3d artist
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- corel draw
- illustration graphic design
Hrishikesh Bora
Guwahati, India
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- front-end development
- graphic design
Guriya K.
Dispur, India • $<50k (USD)
About Guriya K.
I do digital illustrations which include portraits, paintings, etc. Hire me. :)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Lalit Chandra Bharali
B.A
2018
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- autodesk sketchbook
- digital artist
- fine artist
- graphic art
- graphic artist
Rishabh Singh
Guwahati, India
About Rishabh Singh
Rishabh is a punctual, team player with excellent communication and leadership skills, well equipped with the ability to plan, schedule, and multitask. A believer and follower of De Stijl philosophy in design and life, he is inclined towards creating multimodal interactions and experiences.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
IIT Guwahati
Design
2017
Skills
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- ux