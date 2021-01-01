Illustrators in Guayaquil, Ecuador for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Guayaquil, Ecuador on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Daniel Dávila
Guayaquil, Ecuador
About Daniel Dávila
Illustrator since when I was 5.
Everyday, I'm trying to learn more and more.
That's is the sense of the life.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ EvoiceMarketing
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
School of Fine Arts "Juan José Plaza"
Fine Arts degree
2006
Skills
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- motion design
Yami Figueroa
Guayaquil, Ecuador • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Digital design. @ KOI
2015 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
ESPOL
Design
2010
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- copywriter
- crafting
- data visualization
- digital design
- infographic design
- lettering
- maxon cinema 4d
- social media content
- ux
- web design
- wordpress
Vanessa Landin
Guayaquil, Ecuador • $80-90k (USD)
About Vanessa Landin
Co-Founder of Landing Studio Design. Designer and art illustrator. Likes unicorns and sweets.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- logo and branding
- motion graphics