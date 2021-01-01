Illustrators in Guayaquil, Ecuador for hire

Alex Castillo

Guayaquil, Ecuador

Specialties

  • Illustration

Daniel Dávila

Guayaquil, Ecuador

About Daniel Dávila

Illustrator since when I was 5.
Everyday, I'm trying to learn more and more.
That's is the sense of the life.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ EvoiceMarketing

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • School of Fine Arts "Juan José Plaza"

    Fine Arts degree

    2006

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • motion design
Yami Figueroa

Guayaquil, Ecuador $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Digital design. @ KOI

    2015 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • ESPOL

    Design

    2010

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • copywriter
  • crafting
  • data visualization
  • digital design
  • infographic design
  • lettering
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • social media content
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Vanessa Landin

Guayaquil, Ecuador $80-90k (USD)

About Vanessa Landin

Co-Founder of Landing Studio Design. Designer and art illustrator. Likes unicorns and sweets.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • motion graphics
