Illustrators in Guadalajara, Mexico for hire

Iván Soria

Iván Soria

Guadalajara, Mexico. $50-60k (USD)

About Iván Soria

I work and fight for our right to story. Awwwards Dev Jury. Design Director at @Bexi.

Work History

  • Service Design Lead @ Bexi, Inc.

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Digital Invaders

    Webscout 7.0

    2012

Skills

  • art direction
  • convoluted comedy
  • creative direction
  • front-end development
  • web design
Danya Villarreal

Danya Villarreal

Guadalajara $80-90k (USD)

About Danya Villarreal

Art Director @ Uprise Studio

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • illustration
Mariana Gonzalez

Mariana Gonzalez

Guadalajara, Jalisco $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • web design
✨ Pinche Fanny ✨

✨ Pinche Fanny ✨

Guadalajara $<50k (USD)

About ✨ Pinche Fanny ✨

Hello! My name is Fanny Ochoa, I am 25 years old, Digital Designer and UX/UI.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • digital design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
