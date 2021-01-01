Illustrators in Grand Rapids, MI for hire
Josh KulcharPro
Grand Rapids, MI • $70-80k (USD)
About Josh Kulchar
Art Director + Visual Designer + Illustrator. Works at the design agency, Full Circle, and independently with a handful of stellar clients.
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Full Circle Marketing & Design
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Grand Valley State University
BFA Art & Design
2011
Skills
- advertising
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- motion graphics
- packaging
- ux
Hannah Alspaugh
Grand Rapids, MI • $<50k (USD)
About Hannah Alspaugh
Designer.
SCAD Grad.
Michigander.
Work History
-
Designer @ Rocket Science Creative
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Savannah College of Art and Design
BFA in Graphic Design
2016
Skills
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- typography
- ui
- ux
Blake JohnsonPro
Holland, Michigan • $<50k (USD)
About Blake Johnson
half swedish
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Silkscreen Marketing
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Hope College
Business, Leadership, and Studio Art
2017
Skills
- apparel design
- commercial art
- illustration
- lettering
- liturgical arts
- screen printing
Calvin Chopp
Allegan, Michigan • $100-110k (USD)
About Calvin Chopp
Southwest Michigan-based digital product designer/front-end developer. Illustration, hand-lettering, and everything webanease.
Work History
-
UX Director @ Elexicon, Inc.
2007 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Kendall College of Art and Design
Associates of Visual Communication, Digital Media
2007
Skills
- front-end development
- graphic design
- illustration
- interactive development
- marketing
- motion graphics
- print design
- ui
- web design
- wordpress