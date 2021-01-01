Illustrators in Goeteborg, Sweden for hire

Olle Engström

Gothenburg $110-120k (USD)

About Olle Engström

Tall animator. Available for freelance work.

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
Björn Assedahl

Gothenburg, Sweden

Work History

  • Animation Intern @ Brikk

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Hyper Island

    Higer Vocational Eduacation

    2017

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
Johannes Leuchovius

Göteborg

About Johannes Leuchovius

Digital Designer from Gothenburg, Sweden. Working as freelance.

Work History

  • Digital Designer @ WirelessCar

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • Visual Design
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon creation
  • logo
  • mobile
  • print design
  • ui desing
  • visual identity design
  • web design
Sam Alfaro ✪

Gothenburg, Sweden

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • design
  • iconographer
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
