Illustrators in Gdansk, Poland for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Gdansk, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Joanna NowakPro
Gdańsk • $80-90k (USD)
About Joanna Nowak
Illustrator at 1Password
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- design
- illustration
- isometric
- vector graphics
Pola Leszczyńska
Gdańsk • $<50k (USD)
About Pola Leszczyńska
Product Designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Netguru
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- design systems
- illustration
- landing page design
- product design
- ui
- ux
Karol Podleśny
Gdańsk, Poland • $120-130k (USD)
About Karol Podleśny
Product Design, UX Design, Animations, Illustrations
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
Michal ParulskiPro
Gdańsk, Poland • $110-120k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Fountain
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
UX - SWPS
Master
2018
Skills
- mobile
- motion ui
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design