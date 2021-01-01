Illustrators in Gandhinagar, India for hire

⚡Ankit Sharma⚡

Ahmadabad, India

About ⚡Ankit Sharma⚡

I am a UI/UX Designer.

- User Interface Design
- Website Design
I have a broad range of experience creating designs for consumer and enterprise level interface

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • dashboard design
  • mobile app design
  • product design
  • ui ux
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
CMARIX TechnoLabs

Pro

Ahmedabad, India $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Designer @ CMARIX Technolabs Pvt. Ltd.

    2009 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • GTU

    Masters in Computers

    2008

Skills

  • app ui design
  • concept design
  • creative design
  • dashboard
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • logo deisgn
  • mobile
  • mobile ux
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual development
  • web design
Mahesh Kantariya

Ahmedabad (India)

Work History

  • Design Lead @ Agile Infoways

    2011 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Bhavnagar University

    B.com

    2005

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Ketan

Pro

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India $100-110k (USD)

About Ketan

Lead UI/UX and Graphic Designer & Front-end Developer @mindinventory

Work History

  • Sr. UX/UI/Graphic Designer & Front-end Developer @ MindInventory

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • animation
  • app layout design
  • css3
  • front-end development
  • html5
  • icon
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • javascript
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • reactjs
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
