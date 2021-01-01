Illustrators in Fortaleza, Brazil for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Fortaleza, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Alexandre de souza
Fortaleza, Brazil
About Alexandre de souza
Brazilian Illustrator, specialized in illustrations for magazines, children's books, children, adults and digital art for games and animations.
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- background art
- concept art
- digitalpainting
- illustration
- picture books
- prop design
- sketch
Zé Victor Loureiro
Brasil | Fortaleza - CE
About Zé Victor Loureiro
Graphic designer and illustrator
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Miligrama
2015 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Porto Iracema das Artes
Graphic Arts
2014
Skills
- Adobe XD
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- digital painting
- figma
- graffiti
- graphic design
- illustration
- uidesign
Isac Bernardo
Fortaleza, Brazil
About Isac Bernardo
I'm a graphic designer, focused on digital illustrations and digital art direction, with a 10 years experience in the market. Feel free to get in touch!
Work History
-
Designer @ Grupo O Povo de Comunicação
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adaptability
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- art direction
- art history
- creative concepts
- creative thinking
- creative writing
- critical thinking
- game artist
- graphic design
- illustration
- philosophy
- ui interface
Heitor Lopes
Fortaleza, Brazil • $50-60k (USD)
About Heitor Lopes
Improving user experience while listening to old pop songs.
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Casas Magalhães
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- creative
- design thinking
- figma
- front-end development
- html5 css3
- node.js
- proactive
- react
- researching
- teamwork
- uidesign
- user research
- uxdesign