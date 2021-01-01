Illustrators in Egypt for hire

Marwa

Marwa

Egypt $120-130k (USD)

About Marwa

UI Design & Illustration

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • character design
  • icon
  • illustration
Kareem Magdi

Kareem Magdi

Alexandria, Egypt

About Kareem Magdi

Freelance Art Director specializing in building meaningful brands & telling their stories through timeless visuals & illustrations.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • visual identity design
Mohamed Elgendy

Mohamed Elgendy

Egypt $50-60k (USD)

About Mohamed Elgendy

Head of Design @Rely'IO

Work History

  • Co-Founder & Head of Design @ Rely'IO

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Commercial management

    Diplom

    2007

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
amera gaballa

amera gaballa

cairo ,egypt

About amera gaballa

Designer and Illustrator

Work History

  • senior illustrator @ smaat co

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • faculty of applied arts

    bachelor

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • liquid animation
  • logo
  • packaging
  • storyboarding
