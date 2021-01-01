Illustrators in Edmonton, AB for hire

TechCare™ Inc.

TechCare™ Inc.

Agency

Edmonton, AB, Canada $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
Madeline Yee

Madeline Yee

Edmonton, AB

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2d
  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • procreate
Alwinroy Netto

Alwinroy Netto

Edmonton, Canada

About Alwinroy Netto

I love to create designs that reflect your ideas.

Work History

  • lead designer @ Sherji Technologies pvt ltd

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • MG University

    Master Degree

    2015

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo creation
  • mobile app ui
  • uidesign
  • visualization
Anna Huang

Anna Huang

Pro

Edmonton, AB

About Anna Huang

Front End / UI Web Developer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • angular
  • front-end development
  • javascript
  • product design
  • react.js
  • saas
  • scss
  • ui
  • ux
  • vue.js
  • web design
