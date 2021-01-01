Illustrators in Edinburgh, United Kingdom for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Edinburgh, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Greg DlubaczPro
Edinburgh • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android app design
- bim
- dashboard
- design systems
- ios
- ios application design
- landing page
- material design
- mobile
- pos
- product design
- style guide
- styleguide
- ui
- ux
- web design
Stephanie PostPro
Edinburgh, Scotland • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe xd
- branding
- digital design
- figma
- graphic design
- interaction design
- logo design
- product design
- sketch
- ui
- user research
- ux
- visual design
- visual identity design
- web design
- webflow
Chris Leckie
Edinburgh, Scotland
About Chris Leckie
Head of UX for Wood Mackenzie. Previously Amazon, FanDuel, and FreeAgent.
Work History
-
Head of UX @ Wood Mackenzie
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Education
-
Abertay
BSc(Hons) Web Design & Development
2009
Skills
- front-end development
- product design
- product management
- strategic thinking
- ui
- user research
- ux
Chris
Scotland • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- collaboration
- copywriting
- corporate brand identity
- corporate branding
- creative thinking
- ecommerce
- email campaigns
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- magazine layout
- marketing
- packaging
- t-shirt design
- web design