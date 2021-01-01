Illustrators in Dinajpur, Bangladesh for hire
Shadakin Islam Sumon
Rangpur • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
User Interface Designer @ Ui Jungle
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Rangpur Polytechnic institute
Diploma Engineering
2016
Skills
- android design
- graphic design
- mobile
- psd web design
- ui
- ui visual design
- user experiences
- userinterface
- ux
Md Abu Umayer Sarker
Thakurgaon, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- banner ads
- branding identity
- brochure design
- business card design
- company branding
- flyer design
- id card design
- letter head design
- logo desing
- menu design
- postcard design
- poster design
- rack card design
- social media graphics
- web banner
Mahamudul Hassan
Dinajpur, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Branding Designer @ IODM
2015 - 2016
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- typography
Nur Mohammad
Dinajpur, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
About Nur Mohammad
Hi!
I'm Nur Mohammad.
During finding my passion, I got realized Designing is not only my profession rather it's my passion and love. I'm not an expert in InDesign but definitely an expert in Photoshop and Illustrator. I have 5 year's experience in it. I believe in smart work & Committed to delivering strong customer service to each client and dedicating myself to any given project until the client is pleased.
Professional Skills:
– Image Editing
– Clipping Path
– Poster Design
– Flyer
– Brochure
– Business Card
– Book Cover
– Social Media Designs
– Banner Ads
– Post Card
– Logo & Branding Item Design
– Icon Design
– Vector Art
– Infographics
I'LL PROVIDE YOU →
▶ Instant response*
▶ Best Concept Design & Composition
▶ Unlimited Revision.
▶ Quick Delivery.
For your Trust, I can ensure your satisfaction With my Professional skill, Creativity and Communicating skills.
I'm always ready to start working with you.
Regards
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- graphic design
- photoshop expert
- print design
- vector tracing