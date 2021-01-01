Illustrators in Dinajpur, Bangladesh for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Dinajpur, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Shadakin Islam Sumon

Rangpur $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • User Interface Designer @ Ui Jungle

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Rangpur Polytechnic institute

    Diploma Engineering

    2016

Skills

  • android design
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • psd web design
  • ui
  • ui visual design
  • user experiences
  • userinterface
  • ux
Md Abu Umayer Sarker

Thakurgaon, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • banner ads
  • branding identity
  • brochure design
  • business card design
  • company branding
  • flyer design
  • id card design
  • letter head design
  • logo desing
  • menu design
  • postcard design
  • poster design
  • rack card design
  • social media graphics
  • web banner
Mahamudul Hassan

Dinajpur, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Branding Designer @ IODM

    2015 - 2016

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
Nur Mohammad

Dinajpur, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

About Nur Mohammad

Hi!
I'm Nur Mohammad.

During finding my passion, I got realized Designing is not only my profession rather it's my passion and love. I'm not an expert in InDesign but definitely an expert in Photoshop and Illustrator. I have 5 year's experience in it. I believe in smart work & Committed to delivering strong customer service to each client and dedicating myself to any given project until the client is pleased.

Professional Skills:
– Image Editing
– Clipping Path
– Poster Design
– Flyer
– Brochure
– Business Card
– Book Cover
– Social Media Designs
– Banner Ads
– Post Card
– Logo & Branding Item Design
– Icon Design
– Vector Art
– Infographics
I'LL PROVIDE YOU →
▶ Instant response*
▶ Best Concept Design & Composition
▶ Unlimited Revision.
▶ Quick Delivery.

For your Trust, I can ensure your satisfaction With my Professional skill, Creativity and Communicating skills.

I'm always ready to start working with you.

Regards

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • photoshop expert
  • print design
  • vector tracing
