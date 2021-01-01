Illustrators in Denver, CO for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Denver, CO on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Brian Edward Miller
Broomfield, CO
About Brian Edward Miller
I am the owner and illustrator of Orlin Culture Shop, an illustration shop based in Colorado.
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- cartoon
- concept art
- illustration
- picture books
Jevons Design Co.
Denver, CO
About Jevons Design Co.
I was born and raised in upstate New York. But, like many freedom loving Americans before me, I decided to make the journey west. I landed in Denver, CO. I've had the pleasure of woking on clients such as; Nike, Burton, Instagram, Canada Goose, Jackson Hole, Powershares, Spalding, Warrior, Odell.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- typography
Dylan Connor Roop
Denver, CO • $50-60k (USD)
About Dylan Connor Roop
Animator/Illustrator based in Denver.
Work History
-
Designer @ Flowstate Marketing
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Manitou Springs High School
High school diploma
2011
Skills
- branding
- front-end development
- illustration
- motion graphics
- ui
Drew BarrettPro
Denver, CO • $<50k (USD)
About Drew Barrett
Designer & Doodler currently based out of Denver. I like historical design and lines.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Freelance
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- doodling
- illustration
- lettering
- letterpress printing
- line work
- linework
- ornamentation
- packaging
- typography
- vector illustration