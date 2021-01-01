Illustrators in Dallas, TX for hire

Tyler Anthony

Tyler Anthony

Dallas, TX $70-80k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
Mauricio Cremer

Mauricio Cremer

Dallas, TX $130-140k (USD)

About Mauricio Cremer

Principal / Designer / Maker
Based in Dallas, Texas Offering Full Service Visual Communication.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • packaging
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
Jeremy Richie

Jeremy Richie

Dallas, TX $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Jeremy Richie Design Co.

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • branding
  • cartoon
  • character design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • pattern
  • typeface
  • ui
  • web design
Jessica Molina

Jessica Molina

Dallas, Texas $80-90k (USD)

About Jessica Molina

Bold & empowering lettering for brands and commercial clients. Sweet, sarcastic, & sassy artwork out of Dallas, Texas. Available for hire for advertising, editorial, murals, social media images, art licensing, and more.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Campus Labs

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Texas A&M University

    Environmental Design

    2010

Skills

  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • print design
