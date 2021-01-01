Illustrators in Dallas, TX for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Dallas, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tyler AnthonyPro
Dallas, TX • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- typography
Mauricio CremerPro
Dallas, TX • $130-140k (USD)
About Mauricio Cremer
Principal / Designer / Maker
Based in Dallas, Texas Offering Full Service Visual Communication.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- mobile
- packaging
- print design
- ui
- ux
Jeremy RichiePro
Dallas, TX • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Freelance Designer @ Jeremy Richie Design Co.
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- apparel design
- art direction
- branding
- cartoon
- character design
- illustration
- logo
- pattern
- typeface
- ui
- web design
Jessica MolinaPro
Dallas, Texas • $80-90k (USD)
About Jessica Molina
Bold & empowering lettering for brands and commercial clients. Sweet, sarcastic, & sassy artwork out of Dallas, Texas. Available for hire for advertising, editorial, murals, social media images, art licensing, and more.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Campus Labs
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Texas A&M University
Environmental Design
2010
Skills
- digital design
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- print design