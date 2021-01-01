Illustrators in Comilla, Bangladesh for hire

Abdullah Mamun

Comilla, Bangladesh $60-70k (USD)

About Abdullah Mamun

Visual Design, UI/UX, Product Design

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • app design
  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • dashboard
  • mobile
  • ui desgin
  • ux
  • website
  • website ui
Arifur Rahman Tushar ➔

Comilla $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Ui Designer @ Webris

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Fenipolytechnic Institute

    Diploma in Architect

    2015

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • figma
  • ui
  • ui ux
  • uidesigner
  • user interface
  • web design
  • website design
  • xd
Raf Redwan

Comilla, Bangladesh

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • landing page
  • mobile app
  • start-ups
  • ui design
  • user interface
  • web
  • website design
Firoj Kabir | Logo Designer

Rangpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Logo and Branding Designer @ Fiverr

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • app icon
  • brand guidelines
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • lettermark
  • lettermark design
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
  • modern logo
  • symbol
  • typography
