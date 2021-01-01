Illustrators in Columbus, OH for hire

Breanna Gabriela

Columbus, Oh $80-90k (USD)

About Breanna Gabriela

Designer at Bath & Body Works, Co-founder of Courier Design, Kickstarter Expert Designer, & Previous Lead designer at LaunchBoom.

Work History

  • Web Designer @ Bath & Body Works

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe creative suite
  • animation
  • branding
  • illustration
  • sketch
  • web design
Derek Yoder

Columbus, OH $70-80k (USD)

About Derek Yoder

balled back in the day, destined for an office chair

Work History

  • Senior Art Director @ Rickabaugh Graphics

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Columbus College of Art & Design

    BFA Graphic Design

    2002

Skills

  • branding
  • distressed
  • illustration
  • logo
  • retro
  • sports logos
  • texture
  • typography
  • vintage
Joshua Dailey

Columbus, Ohio $50-60k (USD)

About Joshua Dailey

Hello! I'm Joshua Dailey, A Logo Designer based in Columbus, Ohio.

Work History

  • Logo & Web Designer @ CreativeHub

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • webflow
  • wordpress
Kate Davis

Columbus, OH, USA $80-90k (USD)

About Kate Davis

Proud helicopter cat mom.

Available for freelance design and/or lettering.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • conceptual thinking
  • design research
  • graphic design
  • layout design
  • lettering
