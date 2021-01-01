Illustrators in Colorado Springs, CO for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Colorado Springs, CO on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Emily ThomasPro
Colorado, USA • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- branding
- cel animation
- digital art
- graphic design
- hand lettering
- illustration
- lettering
Carlos RamosPro
Colorado Springs, CO • $220-250k (USD)
About Carlos Ramos
Creative Director, Product Design | Branding | Illustration | UI/UX
Work History
-
Creative Director, Product Design @ Magic Leap
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Devry University
Electronic Engineering
2001
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- brand identity
- creative direction
- product design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- visual identity design
- web design
Matt Lupton
Colorado Springs • $140-150k (USD)
About Matt Lupton
Senior Creative Director at USA Swimming. Sports design at its best and guitar comedy at its okayest.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ USA Swimming
1999 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Denver
BFA, Graphic Design
1996
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- copy writing
- creative direction
- editorial design
- illustration
- logo
- social media graphics
Jeremy WorleyPro
Colorado Springs, CO • $70-80k (USD)
About Jeremy Worley
Design + Direction:
I take ideas and turn them into something tangible through intentional strategy and design .
Work History
-
Freelance Art Director @ Norwood Development Group
2017 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- ad design
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- logo development
- product development
- story
- website interface