Illustrators in Cochin, India for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Cochin, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jitto Joseph
Kochin
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- caricature
- degital painting
- illustration
- pencle drawing
- typography
- water colouring
VIPPIN
Kochi • $190-220k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- digital art
- illustration
- vector graphics
Sharath Raj
Kochi • $50-60k (USD)
About Sharath Raj
Concept Artist, Illustrator, Petrol Head Enthusiast, Movie Buff
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Freelance
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Education
-
St. Alberts College
B.Sc. Animation
2013
Skills
- bg artist
- colorist
- comic flatter
- concept art
- digital painting
- storyboarding
- storybook illustrator
Nidhin Hari
Cochin-India • $60-70k (USD)
About Nidhin Hari
Illustrator @ crazydes design studio
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- drawing
- icon
- illustration
- painting
- ui ux
- web design