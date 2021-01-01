Illustrators in Cirebon, Indonesia for hire

DailyYouth

DailyYouth

Majalengka $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • flat illustration
  • icondesign
  • logo and branding
AndyPP

AndyPP

cirebon $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • no @ no

    2012 - 2012

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • apparel
  • handraw
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • retro
  • tshirt design
  • vintage
Edlogos

Edlogos

Cirebon, Indonesia

Work History

  • Design Logo @ Edlogos studio

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Trape graphic

Trape graphic

Subang, Indonesia $90-100k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • badge design
  • graphic design
  • hand drawing
  • illustration
  • logo
