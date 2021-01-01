Illustrators in Chittagong, Bangladesh for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Chittagong, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Tahsin Tamanna

Tahsin Tamanna

Chittagong, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Figma
  • Wireframing
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • android application design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ios application design
  • logo and branding
  • protoyping
  • social media banners
  • stationary design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • website layout design
Kakon Ghosh

Kakon Ghosh

Chittagong,Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Ast. Designer @ Dwellos

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Rangunia College

    HSC

    2018

Skills

  • branding identity
  • brochure design
  • flyer design
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
  • print design
  • social media branding
  • social media posts
  • web banner
  • web design
Humayun Chowdhury

Humayun Chowdhury

Chittagong, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

About Humayun Chowdhury

Sincerely, the value of drawing and designing both are streaming of my life. Creative thinking is not my destination, it is my never-ending journey.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • carton drawing and design
  • graphic design
  • hand drawing illustration
  • icon
  • lettering
  • logo
  • vector graphics
Dipta Design

Dipta Design

Chittagong, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Visual Identity Designer @ Kataplasma

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • app icon
  • brand strategy
  • branding and logo design
  • corporate branding
  • graphic design
  • lettermark
  • logo desgin
  • logotype design
  • minimal logo
  • monogram
  • vector graphics
  • visual identity design
  • wordmark
