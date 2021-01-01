Illustrators in Chisinau, Moldova for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Chisinau, Moldova on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ada VishnevaPro
Chisinau . Moldova • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Brazilero Animation Video Production
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- content creation
- design thinking
- illustration
- storytelling
- visual art
Victor MureaPro
Moldova, Republic Of
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- app icon
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- identity and branding
- logo
- logo desing
- logotype
- monogram
Victor C
Chisinau, Moldova • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI / UX Designer @ Mobiteam
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- ux
- web design