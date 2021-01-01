Illustrators in Chicago, IL for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Chicago, IL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
dongkyu limPro
Chicago, IL • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Motion Graphics and UI/UX design associate @ Elevate Creative Group
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Hallym University, Korea
Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
2005
Skills
- branding
- digital marketing
- illustration
- logo
- motiongraphic
- user interface (ui)
- vector illustrator
- web design
Scott TuskPro
Chicago • $80-90k (USD)
About Scott Tusk
Illustrator and Icon Designer
Work History
-
Designer @ Yelp
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
Illinois Institute of Art
BFA in graphic design
1999
Skills
- icon
- illustration
Tyler Nickell
Chicago, Il • $<50k (USD)
About Tyler Nickell
Commercial artist, very tired.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- character design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- typography
Colin J BakerPro
Chicago, Il • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
UI Design Manager @ Foot Locker
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
BFA Graphic Design
2010
Skills
- agile
- android ui
- branding
- illustration
- ios ui
- leadership
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design