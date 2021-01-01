Illustrators in Chicago, IL for hire

dongkyu lim

Chicago, IL $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Motion Graphics and UI/UX design associate @ Elevate Creative Group

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Hallym University, Korea

    Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

    2005

Skills

  • branding
  • digital marketing
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motiongraphic
  • user interface (ui)
  • vector illustrator
  • web design
Scott Tusk

Chicago $80-90k (USD)

About Scott Tusk

Illustrator and Icon Designer

Work History

  • Designer @ Yelp

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Illinois Institute of Art

    BFA in graphic design

    1999

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
Tyler Nickell

Chicago, Il $<50k (USD)

About Tyler Nickell

Commercial artist, very tired.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • typography
Colin J Baker

Chicago, Il $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • UI Design Manager @ Foot Locker

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

    BFA Graphic Design

    2010

Skills

  • agile
  • android ui
  • branding
  • illustration
  • ios ui
  • leadership
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
