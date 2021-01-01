Illustrators in Chennai, India for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Chennai, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy

Chennai

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • character design
  • illustration
Hariharan

Hariharan

chennai, India $60-70k (USD)

About Hariharan

Visual Designer. I’m a design enthusiast who is fuelled by curiosity and

passion for design,technology and life.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • affinity
  • css
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • invision
  • ui
  • ux
  • wondershare filmora
Srinivasan Rajan

Srinivasan Rajan

Pro

Chennai, India $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UI / UX Designer @ Timeless.co

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • logo
  • ui
  • ui interaction
  • ux
  • web design
Praveen raj

Praveen raj

Pro

Chennai, India $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Design Head @ Crayond

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • dashboard design
  • freelance
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
