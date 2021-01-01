Illustrators in Charleston, SC for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Charleston, SC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Paul DunbarPro
Charleston S.C. • $80-90k (USD)
About Paul Dunbar
Branding and Ui designer working with brands who like to push the envelope.
Work History
-
Art Director @ isl.co
2016 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- advertising
- branding
- conceptual
- digital design
- illustration
- print design
- typography
- web design
Chelsea BurkettPro
Charleston, South Carolina • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Motivated Marketing
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
East Tennessee State University
Bachelor of Fine Arts
2014
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- illustration
- painting
Jake LutzPro
Charleston, SC • $<50k (USD)
About Jake Lutz
I like tacos. A LOT.
Work History
-
Communication Specialist @ Faith Church
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- photography
- print design
- stationary design
- videography
Josh CapederPro
Charleston, SC • $80-90k (USD)
About Josh Capeder
Design & Brand Strategy
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design