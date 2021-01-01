Illustrators in Caracas, Venezuela for hire

Liz Yelud Adra

Caracas, Venezuela

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • character design
  • corel draw
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Kevin Dems

Caracas

About Kevin Dems

Visual Designer / Art director.
Passionate to making modern brands & functional design.

Work History

  • Art Director @ TNW

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • motion graphics
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Denisse Wilson

Caracas, Venezuela

About Denisse Wilson

Self taught designer that loves to illustrate portraits.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • packaging design
Ronald Ronco

Caracas, Venezuela $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
