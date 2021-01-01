Illustrators in Campinas, Brazil for hire

About Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt is an award-winning Logo Designer and Illustrator with 10+ years of experience designing identities for clients around the globe.

The 30 Years old Brazilian Artist created over 1,000 innovative logos for hundreds of clients and received features and claims of prominent Design publications, community and media in the past years.

His works also cover Custom Typography Design, Animation and Language Experiments, such as Visual Poetry and Glitch Art.

Breno also performed Workshops, Lectures and Talks on Visual Identity Creation, Glitch & Creative Process, and Contemporary Languages on several Brazilian Educational Institutions and Design Events.