Illustrators in Cali, Colombia for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Cali, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
YORY MORRIS
Cali, Colombia
About YORY MORRIS
Illustration & Design
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- animation
- artwork
- branding
- cartoon
- character design
- comic art
- comics
- drawing and painting
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- pattern design
- textiles
- texture
- type design
- typography
Velove Branding Studio
Cali, Colombia • $80-90k (USD)
About Velove Branding Studio
We are a Latin American design and branding studio. Working from Cali, Colombia.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- logo
- typography
Felipe Charria
Cali
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animación 2d
- animation
- diseño gráfico
- illustration
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
Venttura
Cali, Colombia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- packaging
- strategic design