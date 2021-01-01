Illustrators in Calcutta, India for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Calcutta, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ritika Barua
Kolkata, India
About Ritika Barua
I am an illustrator with a keen interest to tell stories through my art and design. Whenever not working you might find me travelling or baking in the kitchen.
You can catch a glimpse of more of my works here - https://linktr.ee/ritikabarua
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- illustration
AMEE
Kolkata, India • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- design consultance
- design strategy
- design thinker
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile
- poster design
- strategy
- tshirt design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- webapp design
- website building
Karishma Seth
Kolkata, India • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
3D Artist @ Nexondeck Games
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
St. Xavier's College
Bachelor of Science in Multimedia and Animation
2017
Skills
- Photoshop
- autodesk 3ds max
- autodesk maya
- blender
- maxon cinema 4d
- substance painter
- unity
- unreal engine 4
Md Alamgir
Kolkata, WB • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Sr. Graphic Designer @ Azqaa Designs
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
MANNU University
Bachelor of Art
2004
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- corel draw