Illustrators in Cairo, Egypt for hire

amera gaballa
cairo ,egypt
About amera gaballa
Designer and Illustrator
Work History
-
senior illustrator @ smaat co
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
faculty of applied arts
bachelor
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- liquid animation
- logo
- packaging
- storyboarding
youssef ibrahim
cairo • $<50k (USD)
About youssef ibrahim
Senior graphic designer - illustrator
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- advertising
- art
- calligraphy
- fantasy art
- graphic design
- illustration
- sketch
- sketching
- social media
- typography
- vector graphics
- vexel
- vexel art
- visual design
mai mousa
Cairo, Egypt • $<50k (USD)
About mai mousa
Graphic Designer with +5 years experience..i'm seeking for a good new opportunity (mainly in logo design and branding field).
📩 DM for inquiries
Work History
-
Visual designer @ Freelance
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- calligraphy
- front-end development
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- product design
- ui