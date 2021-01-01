Illustrators in Buenos Aires, Argentina for hire

About Manuel Berbín

I’m Manuel, a Visual Artist specialized in Vector-Based Illustration and 2D Animation.

My visual art knowledge is life-long acquired & mostly self-acquired.

By academy, I have a System’s Engineering degree and diplomas at Marketing, Spokesmanship, NPL, and Education.

I love concept design, sketching, wacky cartoons, teamwork, good communication, smiling, laughing, and bright colors.

My most satisfying moments come from helping others to translate their ideas, messages, stories, and emotions into tangible visual art.