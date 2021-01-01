Illustrators in Buenos Aires, Argentina for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Santi Gatti

Buenos Aires, Argentina $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • Logo Design
  • art direction
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • design
  • design lead
  • graphic design
  • icon design
  • illustration
  • isometric illustration
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Tino Zhabinskiy

Buenos Aires, Argentina $80-90k (USD)

Work History

  • 3D Artist @ Mango Languages

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • 3d illustration
  • digital
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • visual design
  • visualization
Agustina Miguez

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • branding identity
  • content creation
  • editorial layout
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
Manuel Berbín

Buenos Aires, Argentina $50-60k (USD)

About Manuel Berbín

I’m Manuel, a Visual Artist specialized in Vector-Based Illustration and 2D Animation.

My visual art knowledge is life-long acquired & mostly self-acquired.

By academy, I have a System’s Engineering degree and diplomas at Marketing, Spokesmanship, NPL, and Education.

I love concept design, sketching, wacky cartoons, teamwork, good communication, smiling, laughing, and bright colors.

My most satisfying moments come from helping others to translate their ideas, messages, stories, and emotions into tangible visual art.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • cartoon
  • character design
  • coloring
  • creativity
  • digital art
  • drawing
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • photoshop illustrator
  • vector artwork
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustrator
