Illustrators in Buenos Aires, Argentina for hire

Santi GattiPro
Buenos Aires, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- Logo Design
- art direction
- branding
- branding identity
- character design
- design
- design lead
- graphic design
- icon design
- illustration
- isometric illustration
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Tino ZhabinskiyPro
Buenos Aires, Argentina • $80-90k (USD)
Work History
-
3D Artist @ Mango Languages
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- 3d illustration
- digital
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- visual design
- visualization
Agustina Miguez
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- branding identity
- content creation
- editorial layout
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- user research
- ux
Manuel Berbín
Buenos Aires, Argentina • $50-60k (USD)
About Manuel Berbín
I’m Manuel, a Visual Artist specialized in Vector-Based Illustration and 2D Animation.
My visual art knowledge is life-long acquired & mostly self-acquired.
By academy, I have a System’s Engineering degree and diplomas at Marketing, Spokesmanship, NPL, and Education.
I love concept design, sketching, wacky cartoons, teamwork, good communication, smiling, laughing, and bright colors.
My most satisfying moments come from helping others to translate their ideas, messages, stories, and emotions into tangible visual art.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- cartoon
- character design
- coloring
- creativity
- digital art
- drawing
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- photoshop illustrator
- vector artwork
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator