Illustrators in Bucharest, Romania for hire

Mica Andreea

Bucharest, Romania $70-80k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • artwork
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • creative design
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • icon illustration
  • illustator
  • illustration
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • user research
  • ux
  • vector
Madalin Dragnea

Bucuresti, Romania $50-60k (USD)

About Madalin Dragnea

Art and motion director

Work History

  • Art Director @ Publicis Romania

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ux ui
Oliviu Stoian

Bucharest, Romania $80-90k (USD)

About Oliviu Stoian

My job? To humanize technology.

Work History

  • SVP Product Designer @ OCA

    2013 - 2018

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • icon
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • product thinking
  • prototype design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Victor Niculici

Bucharest $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UI / UX Designer @ Tremend

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • app design
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • simplicity
  • sketch
  • ui
  • usability
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • ux strategy
  • visual design
  • web design
  • wireframe
