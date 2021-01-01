Illustrators in Bucharest, Romania for hire
Mica AndreeaPro
Bucharest, Romania • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- artwork
- branding
- branding identity
- character design
- creative design
- design thinking
- graphic design
- icon illustration
- illustator
- illustration
- ui
- uidesign
- user research
- ux
- vector
Madalin DragneaPro
Bucuresti, Romania • $50-60k (USD)
About Madalin Dragnea
Art and motion director
Work History
-
Art Director @ Publicis Romania
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- ux ui
Oliviu StoianPro
Bucharest, Romania • $80-90k (USD)
About Oliviu Stoian
My job? To humanize technology.
Work History
-
SVP Product Designer @ OCA
2013 - 2018
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Skills
- icon
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- product thinking
- prototype design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Victor NiculiciPro
Bucharest • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI / UX Designer @ Tremend
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- app design
- figma
- interaction design
- product design
- protoyping
- simplicity
- sketch
- ui
- usability
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- ux strategy
- visual design
- web design
- wireframe